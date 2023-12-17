Christmas: IPOB Vows To Deploy ESN Operatives To Secure South East During Festive Season

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a travel advisory to residents of Anambra and Imo states intending to visit their home state for Christmas.

In a statement on Sunday by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, the organization stated that it had identified a plot by some persons aimed at instigating insecurity in the region.

IPOB assured that it would mobilize operatives from its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), to guarantee the safety of those returning home.

“Biafrans should not be intimidated by sponsored criminals into not returning home for Christmas. However, we advise our people to take the following travel advice seriously and be on their guard.

“People should inform their families and friends when they are travelling and what routes they may be taking.

“Anybody coming to Nnewi South through Ihiala-Igboukwu-Orlu Road should be very careful. Also, be very careful at the Total Filling Station at Ihiala Junction,” IPOB stated.

The group listed the names of roads in Imo and Anambra states, asserting that these roads have turned into hazardous conditions.

Among the identified roads are Nnewi-Ukpor-Isseke, Orsumoghu-Mbosi, Azia Junction-Orsumoghu Junction, and Isseke-Ubuluihejiofo.

Additional roads mentioned include the Isseke-Orsumoghu-Orsuihiteukwa road and the Ihitenansa link road to Eke Ututu, all situated in Imo and Anambra states.