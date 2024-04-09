Imo Police Arrest ESN Syndicate Member Responsible For Enforcing Sit-At-Home, Murder Of Two Officers

Advertisement

The Imo State Police Command has announced the arrest of a suspected member of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the armed faction associated with the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Naija News gathered that the apprehended person, Chidebere Nwuzor, aged 38 and hailing from Amauzu in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, is allegedly involved in the November 2023 incident that resulted in the deaths of a Divisional Police Officer and an Inspector of Police.

The individual in question, suspected to be associated with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), reportedly operated as the driver of the vehicle during the despicable act.

Following a fierce gunfight on Monday, the suspect was apprehended at their hideout in Amauze, situated within the Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of the State.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Command spokesperson, Henry Okoye, revealed that the apprehended individual, identified as Chidebere Nwuzor (38), was captured on April 8 following an intense exchange of gunfire with police operatives.

According to Okoye, the suspect incurred a gunshot wound on his right leg, which led to his surrender.

Okoye emphasized that the Command had been actively pursuing the suspect for his participation in various terrorist acts within the State, alongside his criminal associates.

The statement reads, “The Imo State Police Command has on Monday, 8th April 2024, recorded another significant breakthrough in fight against IPOB/ESN terrorism activities in State following a diligently gathered actionable intelligence by Operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit which led to the arrest of a suspected IPOB/ESN Terrorist, Chidebere Nwuzor, ‘m’, 38yrs, of Amauzu in Aboh Mbaise LGA of Imo State.

“The suspected terrorist has been on the Command’s wanted list due to a series of terrorist activities he reputedly perpetrated in the State alongside his criminal cohorts. He was arrested on 8/04/2024, in his criminal hideout in Umuogu after a fierce gunfight with the ever-gallant operatives, which forced him to surrender after sustaining gunshot injuries on his right leg.

“Recovered from the suspect includes; one pump action gun with six rounds of live cartridges, one Barrera Pistol loaded with 2 rounds of live ammunition, and other incriminating teams.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of a deadly IPOB/ESN syndicate responsible for enforcing unlawfully imposed sit-at-home orders by the outlaw group and unleashing mayhem on unsuspecting citizens in the State.

“He stated that he was recruited into the deadly terrorist group by Ebube Virus and Ishaka, who were earlier neutralized by the operatives in December 2023, and admitted that he drove the operation vehicle that was used in the attack that led to the killing of DPO Ahaizu Mbaise and Inspector of Police in November 2023.

“The suspect is currently assisting the determined operatives in the investigation, he has provided useful information that will lead to the arrest of other suspects at large and will certainly be made to face the full weight of the law upon completion of a thorough investigation.

“This operational feat amongst many others underscores the Command’s unalloyed determination to put an end to all forms of violent crimes in the State.

“While commending the operatives for their gallantry display in achieving the operational breakthrough, the Commission of Police Imo State Command, *CP Aboki Danjuma assures the good people of Imo State that the Command will not relent in its unwavering commitment to clamp down on criminally minded element in the State.”