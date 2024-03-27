Tenant Allegedly Rapes Landlord’s 11-Year-Old Daughter In Delta

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 39-year-old married man, Ernest Okporu, for allegedly raping his landlord’s 11-year-old daughter in Osubi town, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened on Saturday, 23rd March 2024.

Human rights activist, Kelvin Ejumudo, made this known in a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, stating that the suspect is currently in detention at the Orerokpe police station.

He added that the suspect had confessed to the crime and pleaded with the landlord to forgive him.

The post read, “One Mr Ernest Okporu, 39 years of age and married has allegedly raped and defile the daughter of his landlord on Saturday 23rd March 2024 in the Osubi area of Delta state.

“I got a distress call from the mother of the little girl and well meaning Deltans that a minor has been raped and defiled. The little girl said Mr Ernest asked her to go bring his charger from his apartment at the back of his fridge and little did she know he followed her and grabbed her from the back, tied her hands to the back and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her

“Thereafter he threatened to kill her if she told anyone and then forced her to wash her bloodstained pants.

“The medical reports show that the hymen has been broken, there was penetration and presence of semen.

“Mr Ernest okporu admitted to the crime and was pleading for forgiveness from the father of the little girl. He’s currently cooling off in detention at the Orerokpe police station in okpe local Government council area of Delta state and will be arraigned in court before the end of the week.

“I especially want to appreciate the DPO Orerokpe Division of the Nigeria police force Delta State Command CSP Paul Oboware for his stand on this case to ensure justice is served and will not be swept under the carpet.”