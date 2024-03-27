Reactions As Gov Abba Yusuf Offers N500k Subsidy To Intending Pilgrims From Kano

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has been criticised for prioritizing tourism over the basic needs of the indigent residents of the state.

Naija New reports that this comes after the Governor announced a subsidy of N500,000 for intending pilgrims from Kano state embarking on the 2024 pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Recall that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) justified the increase in hajj fate by pointing to the current exchange rate of N1,474.00 to a dollar, necessitating the revision of the cost for pilgrims.

Under the new rate, approximately 49,000 intending pilgrims who had previously paid N4.9 million each when the exchange rate stood at N897 to a dollar are now required to pay an additional N1.9 million each by March 28.

New registrants face a fee of N8.5 million each, reflecting the adjusted exchange rate.

In a bid to support Muslims in the state, Governor Yusuf, in a post via his Instagram page on Wednesday, said, “Following the sudden increase of N1.9 million Hajj fare increase by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, I have approved a subsidy of N500,000 each for intending pilgrims from Kano embarking on the 2024 pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

“With this, intending pilgrims who have registered and paid the initial total deposit of N4.7million and N4. 5 million with the State Pilgrims Board will now deposit N1.4 million out of the N1. 9 million increase. “

However, some Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to the development.

@MasterMaliq wrote: “Certainly, subsidizing Hajj is wrong at this time. The government isn’t obligated to provide subsidies for Hajj, as affordability is a condition of undertaking the pilgrimage. Instead of spending millions on subsidies, the allocated funds could be utilized for the state’s development. Subsidizing religious pilgrimages shouldn’t be prioritized.”

@ogbucyril wrote: “Why should government be wasting money on tourists?”

@Tjslyy wrote: “I think the money these governors are getting is too much! Better to increase your workers’ salaries and make impactful infrastructural changes.”

@Hashafcee1 wrote: “Misplaced priority, this money can help pull out a complete family from poverty rather than give to those who can afford 4million plus for Hajj it’s best to give it to a family who can barely feed. Hajj is not compulsory, even Allah said it’s for those who can afford it.”

@Farouq__SG wrote: “With due respect sir you’re not serious. Going to Hajj is choice, a person that can pay ₦6.9 million naira can definitely pay the balance, you are just enriching the rich. Your state is one of the most populated state in Nigeria, with terrible state of healthcare and basic education, primary students are sitting on the floor to take lessons”

@OlayiwolaSheun wrote: “Waste of resources, even in the Qur’an it was stated, go hajj when you’re capable to go, it’s not MANDATORY, people are suffering in the land and you’re packing tax payers money to patch people to attend Hajj.

@Kyusufabba is it a MUST dey attend? Is ALLAH Mandate us to come Hajj?”

