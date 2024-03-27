Delta Assembly Reverses Sack Of Accountant After 24 Years

Delta State House of Assembly has reversed the Post Primary Education Board’s termination of Emmanuel Emenetie’s employment 24 years ago.

Naija News learnt that Emenetie had written a petition to the Assembly on February 17, 2000, claiming that the Post Primary Education Board had unlawfully terminated his employment.

In the petition, Emenetie prayed for his reinstatement as Permanent Secretary to be on par with his colleagues in service and for all financial benefits to take effect from the termination date.

He also requested the sum of N4,800,000.00 as compensation for the number of years he was out of employment.

However, in a unanimous decision during Tuesday’s sitting, presided over by the Speaker, Hon Emomotimi Guwor, the lawmakers stated that the sack was in clear violation of the law and should be set aside.

While recommending that Emenetie be paid all his salaries/emoluments, lawmakers directed that all benefits be paid from the date of his unlawful termination of employment.

While commending the Public Petitions Committee report, the Speaker directed the Clerk of the House to inform the appropriate authorities of the House’s decision and mandated the Deputy Speaker to do a follow-up for compliance.

The lawmakers said, “He should be paid other benefits he is entitled to from the date of the unlawful termination of his employment through the rank to the position of Director, which is supposed to be at least his present rank, and through to the date of his supposed retirement.

“That Mr Emmanuel Emenetie be made to retire at the grade level of a Director. That the Chairman of the Post Primary Education Board and Head of Service of Delta State be directed that the recommendations/directives of the house as contained in paragraphs 1-3 above are complied with forthwith.”