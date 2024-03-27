Chelsea Confirm Romeo Lavia Won’t Play Football Till Next Season

Premier League club, Chelsea, have confirmed that Romeo Lavia has been sidelined for the rest of the 2023-2024 season.

Romeo Lavia has been arguably one of the worst signings in the summer of 2023 due to fitness issues. Recall that Chelsea paid Southampton €62.10 million to acquire the 20-year-old Belgian defensive midfielder on August 18, 2023.

Since then, Lavia has managed to play for just 32 minutes in all competitions. The said minutes came in one Premier League game.

The Belgian youngster, who made his international debut on March 28, 2023, has also played just once for the Belgium national team.

Romeo Lavia is currently battling with a hamstring injury, and all things being equal, the Belgian defensive midfielder is expected to return to full fitness on June 30, 2024.

This means that Chelsea fans wouldn’t be able to see the youngster in action for the rest of the 2023-2024 season, as confirmed by the club’s statement on Wednesday, March 27.

A statement from the club reads: “Recent medical assessments have confirmed that Lavia, who sustained a significant thigh injury against Crystal Palace back in December, will not feature again this season.”

Due to the injury woes at the Premier League club, Chelsea are currently sitting in the 11th spot with 39 points in 27 games, after recording 11 wins, 6 draws, and 10 defeats.