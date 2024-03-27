10 Key Highlights Of Tinubu’s Speech At Burial Ceremony Of 17 Slain Soldiers

President Bola Tinubu, alongside some state governors, were at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja on Wednesday for the burial of the 17 soldiers who were murdered in the Okuama community in Delta State.

Naija News reported that Tinubu was also accompanied by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, to pay last respects to the fallen heroes.

Below are ten highlights from Tinubu’s speech at the event.

1. Tinubu said the officers and soldiers who died in the course of duty on 14 March 2024 in Okuama Community were patriots who gave their lives to defend and protect the nation against internal and external threats. Hence, their sacrifice will be remembered and honoured for generations to come.

2. The President insists that the soldiers were in the community for a mission of peace and didn’t go with tanks, machine guns and other weapons.

3. Tinubu awarded the slain soldiers with posthumous national honours. He said the four gallant Officers have been accorded the Award of Member of the Order of Niger (MON). The thirteen courageous soldiers who also lost their lives have been Awarded the Officer of the Federal Republic Medal.

4. He also urged the elders and chiefs of the Okuoma community to help the military in fishing out the gunmen who committed the barbaric crime.

5. President Tinubu reiterated that those who committed the heinous crime would not go unpunished. He assured the perpetrators would be found, and the departed heroes would get justice.

6. He further commended the Armed Forces for their restraint in not carrying out reprisal attacks in Okuoma or its neighbouring communities.

7. To the entire armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Tinubu urged them not to let the death of fallen heroes discourage them.

8. According to Tinubu, it is the country’s duty to protect the families of the departed heroes. He added that the Federal Government will provide a house in any part of our country to each of the families of the four officers and 13 soldiers.

9. He said the Federal Government has also approved scholarships for all the children of the deceased up to the University level.

10. Tinubu added that within the next ninety days, the military must ensure that all the benefits of the departed are paid to their families.