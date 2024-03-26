Ohanaeze Reacts To Killing Of Soldiers In Delta State

The recent massacre of 16 soldiers allegedly involved in a peacekeeping operation in Okuama and Okoloba Communities in Delta State has drawn sharp criticism from Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The President General of Ohanaeze, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary Alex Chidozie Ogbonnia, highlighted the killing of 36 soldiers ambushed in Niger State last year.

Iwuanyanwu strongly condemned the killings of the soldiers, denouncing the act as “barbaric and gruesome,” and commended President Bola Ahmed for his swift response.

Additionally, Ohanaeze Ndigbo urged Nigerian security forces to enhance their skills to minimize casualties among security personnel while expressing condolences to the army high command and the families of the deceased soldiers.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has announced details of the burial ceremony for the officers and soldiers killed recently during an ambush in Delta State.

According to a statement by the Army on Tuesday, the burial of the fallen heroes who died in active duty will take place on Wednesday, 27th March 2024, at the National Cemetry in Abuja by 3 pm.

Naija News recalls that Army personnel were killed in Okuama Community, Delta state, on March 14, 2024.

Army spokesperson, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement in which he announced their burial plans, said President Bola Tinubu would be the Special Guest of Honour at the event.