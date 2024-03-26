Nigerian Army Announces Burial Details For Soldiers Killed In Delta State

The Nigerian Army has announced details of the burial ceremony for the officers and soldiers killed recently during an ambush in Delta State.

According to a statement by the Army on Tuesday, the burial of the fallen heroes who died in active duty will take place on Wednesday, 27th March 2024, at the National Cemetry in Abuja by 3 pm.

Naija News recalls the Army personnel were killed in Okuama Community, Delta state on March 14, 2024.

Army spokesperson, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement in which he announced their burial plans, said President Bola Tinubu would be the Special Guest of Honour at the event.

Troops Recover Decomposing Hearts Of Killed Soldiers

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Military‘s search and rescue teams operating in Okuoma, Ughelli Local Government Area, have made a harrowing discovery of the decomposing hearts of some soldiers killed in recent attacks.

This gruesome find occurred during clearance operations aimed at apprehending the perpetrators responsible for the death of 18 army personnel.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, disclosed this chilling detail on Friday, shedding light on the brutal nature of the conflict and the sacrifices made by the Nigerian Army in their ongoing efforts to restore peace and order in the region.

The military’s operations in Okuoma community have intensified following the deadly assault on its forces, with troops meticulously combing the area to track down and bring the culprits to justice.