Delta: Troops Recover Decomposing Hearts Of Killed Soldiers

The Nigerian Military‘s search and rescue teams operating in Okuoma, Ughelli Local Government Area, have made a harrowing discovery of the decomposing hearts of some soldiers killed in recent attacks.

This gruesome find occurred during clearance operations aimed at apprehending the perpetrators responsible for the death of 18 army personnel.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, disclosed this chilling detail on Friday, shedding light on the brutal nature of the conflict and the sacrifices made by the Nigerian Army in their ongoing efforts to restore peace and order in the region.

The military’s operations in Okuoma community have intensified following the deadly assault on its forces, with troops meticulously combing the area to track down and bring the culprits to justice.

He said, “Troops have continued a manhunt for the perpetrators of the barbaric killing of 18 soldiers that occurred on 14 Mar 24.

“Accordingly, clearance operations as well as cordon and search were conducted to among other things recovered the weapons of the deceased soldiers.

“Some of the communities in which troops have operated include: Akugbene, Ukuama and Okoloba Communities in Ughelii and Ugheli South of Delta State. Others are; Ukuama Amusamo, Akwagbe, Arhavwarien, Pirigbene and Igbomatoro Communities all in Delta State.

“The decomposing hearts of some of the killed soldiers were recovered during search, while the manhunt continues with no significant arrest yet made.

“Significantly, there is a viral video of person admitting to have perpetrated the killings of the soldier in Delta State.

“The video among other things helps to narrow investigations to persons of interest and their cohorts.

“Accordingly, the state governments and host communities of these personalities are required to assist investigation in flushing the out these culprits.

“There can be no hiding place for perpetrators of such dastardly act against our nation. This is a clarion call to duty by members of those communities and the state governments.”

Speaking on operations against insecurity across the country, Gen Buba said troops in the last one week neutralised 106 terrorist and arrested 103 terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

He said, “Troops rescued a total of ,96 kidnapped hostages after several fire-fights and arrested 22 perpetrators of oil theft.”

In the Niger Delta, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of N754.14million naira (Seven Hundred and Fifty Four Million One Hundred and Forty Nine Thousand and Six Hundred Naira).

Troops discovered and destroyed 40 illegal refining sites, 51 dugout pits, 17 boats, 15 storage tanks, 21 cooking ovens, 3 pumping machines and and 4 vehicles.

Buba said, “Troops also recovered 772,350 litres of stolen crude oil, 80,530 litres of illegally refined AGO and 1,500 litres of DPK.”

He said troops recovered 171 assorted weapons and 2,452 assorted ammunition comprising 47 AK47 rifles, one PKT gun, 18 pump action rifles, 17 locally fabricated guns, 14 Dane guns, 12 locally fabricated pistols, 81mm mortar bomb, one mortar tube, 14 magazines, 10 vehicles, 23 motorcycles, 19 mobile phones, 4 baofeng radios, and the sum of N112,920.00 amongst other items.

Giving details of the operations, he said, troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North East neutralized 38 terrorists and rescued 16 kidnapped hostages.

He said, “Troops recovered one PKT gun, 19 AK47 rifles, 2 pump action rifles, 374 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 210 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 240 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 19 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammo, 15 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm ammo, 76 empty cases of 7.62mm special ammo, 19 empty case of 7.62mm NATO, 14 MG links, 6 magazines, 13 motorcycles, and the sum of N55,000.00 amongst others.

“In the North Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven arrested 14 violent extremists and rescued 7 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 2 fabricated pistols, one fabricated revolver, one mortar tube, 112 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 52 rounds of 9mm ammo, 14 live cartridges and 2 empty cases of 7.62mm ammo amongst other items.

“On 18 March 2024, troops while on offensive operations responded to information on activities of suspected violent extremists/kidnappers in Wase and Jos North LGAs of Plateau State.

“During the operation, troops arrested one person and rescued 4 kidnapped hostages. Troops also recovered one AK47 rifle loaded with 15 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo and 2 empty cases of 7.62mm special ammo.

“On 13 and 14 March 2024, troops in separate operations arrested 9 suspected violent extremists/illegal miners and kidnappers in Bokkos, Pankshin, Riyom and Bassa LGAs of Plateau State.

“On 14 and 15 March 2024, troops in separate operations conducted routine patrols and arrested 4 suspected violent extremists/gunrunners and a notorious armed robber in Jos South and Barkin Ladi LGAs of Plateau State.

“During the operations, troops recovered one fabricated revolver pistol, 44 rounds of 9mm ammo, 71 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo and 2 knives.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke neutralized 7 violent extremists/terrorists, arrested 13 violent extremists and rescued one kidnapped hostage.

“Troops recovered 5 AK47 rifles, 156 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 27 live cartridges, 30 empty cases of cartridges, 4 magazines, 11 mobile phones, one motorcycle and the sum of N57,920.00 amongst others.

“In the North West, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralized 31 terrorists, arrested 13 terrorists and rescued 56 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops recovered 9 AK47 rifles, 7 locally fabricated guns, 7 dane guns, 4 locally made pistols, 7 pump action rifles, one hand grenade, 193 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 253 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 43 rounds of 9mm ammo, 73 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 134 live cartridges, 72 empty shells of 7.62mm special, one 81mm mortar bomb, 10 magazines, 9 motorcycles, and 15 mobile phones amongst other items.

“Troops of operation whirl punch arrested 9 violent extremists/terrorists and rescued 19 kidnapped hostages.

“On 17 March 2024, troops on patrol responded to information on violent extremists/insurgents activities in Kajuru LGA of Kaduna State.

“During the operation, troops rescued 16 kidnapped hostages. Operations are still ongoing to rescue other kidnapped victims in the theatre.

“On 13 and 18 March 2024, troops in separate operations conducted fighting patrols in Bwari Area Council of FCT Abuja.

“During the operations, troops arrested 9 violent extremists/kidnappers and their collaborators including a high profile kidnap kingpin. Investigation ongoing.

“Troops of Operation Delta Safe neutralised 20 insurgents and apprehended 22 suspects for oil thefts and other violent extremists/insurgents.

“Troops recovered 28 weapons and 346 assorted ammunition’s. In the North East, troops of Operation Udoka destroyed IED factory. All recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

“On 19 March 2024, troops with hybrid forces while conducting offensive operations discovered and destroyed IED factory. The factory had ready made IED for deployment as well as other IED making materials. The factory was located in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State.

“On 16 Marach 2024, troops responded to information on kidnapping incident of one renowned urologist Dr Amu’s wife and 4 children in Enugu North LGA of Enugu State.

“During the operation, troops rescued the kidnapped hostages and recovered one vehicle.”