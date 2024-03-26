Former Vice President, Sambo Visits Governor Sani (Photos)

Former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, on Monday, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State over the recent release of the Kuriga schoolchildren.

The governor made this known in a post via his official X handle in the early hours of Tuesday.

Governor Sani said the former vice president led a delegation to the State House to rejoice with the Government and people of Kaduna over the safe return of the Kuriga schoolchildren.

The governor added that Sambo also shared thoughts with him on development issues in the state, as well as challenges and solutions.

He wrote: “I received in audience our leader and elder statesman, the former Vice President of Nigeria, Arc. Mohammed Namadi Sambo, GCON. He led a delegation to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House to rejoice with the Government and People of Kaduna State over the safe return of the Kuriga school children, and to share thoughts with us on development issues, challenges and solutions.”

Kaduna Schoolchildren: It Is Not Important If Ransom Was Paid Or Not — Governor Sani

Meanwhile, the governor has stated that the reports that ransom was paid to free the abducted Kuriga students are irrelevant.

Governor Sani, in an interview on Channels TV on Sunday, said what was important was the fact that the government had been able to rescue all of them unhurt.