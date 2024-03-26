Finidi George Gives Update On Omeruo Ahead Of Super Eagles Vs Mali Clash

Super Eagles of Nigeria interim head coach, Finidi George said he will start veteran defender, Kenneth Omeruo against Mali later tonight, March 26 if the player is fit.

At 9 p.m. tonight, the Super Eagles will take on Mali in an international friendly at the Grand Stade de Marrakech in Morocco, the same venue where the Eagles defeated Ghana 2-1 on March 22.

During Nigeria’s game against Ghana, Kenneth Omeruo was an unused substitute as coach Finidi George decided to use a new invitee, Benjamin Tanimu ahead of the veteran defender.

The excuse was that Omeruo was battling with fitness issues after suffering a knock during training ahead of the friendly game against Ghana.

The good news is that the Kasimpasa of Turkey defender trained with the first team ahead of tonight’s clash which means that he is fully available for the game.

“If he is fully fit, Omeruo will start today,” the Super Eagles interim coach told Brila FM.

“I was quite impressed with Tanimu on his debut. He showed a lot of composure especially when we know it is not easy to play for the national team.”

Naija News gathered that Moses Simon, Alhassan Yusuf, and Umar Sadiq might start tonight’s game.

Coach Finidi George is expected to use Yusuf in place of injured Brentford midfielder, Frank Onyeka, while Sadiq could start ahead of Cyriel Dessers, one of the goalscorers against Ghana.