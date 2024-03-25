Super Eagles: Remo Stars Technical Adviser Hails Appointment Of Finidi George

Remo Stars technical adviser Daniel Ogunmodede believes that the appointment of Finidi George as the interim head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria is a great advertisement for local coaches.

Finidi George is currently the head coach of Enyimba and was combining that role with his job as Super Eagles assistant coach under the reign of Jose Peseiro.

After the contract of Peseiro expired on February 29, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) named Finidi George the interim manager of the national team pending the appointment of a permanent head coach.

Interestingly, the retired Super Eagles international led the team to beat their West African rivals, Ghana, 2-1, in an international friendly on March 22. That was Nigeria’s first win against Ghana since 2007 and in five games.

The Enyimba head coach will lead the Super Eagles to play their friendly game against Mali at the Grand Stade de Marrakech, Morocco, at 9 p.m. on March 26.

“I feel so elated with Finidi’s appointment as the Interim coach of the Super Eagles,” Ogunmodede told the Duchess of Sport.

“I’m the general secretary of NPFL club managers, it’s a good representation and gives us a very good image.

“I’m so proud that one of us is handling the senior national team, not just the age-grade teams.

“And he came out victorious in the first match. For us as managers in the league, we know how much this will promote our profession as coaches.

“His appointment is giving a touch light to our local coaches that we can also do it which he has done in the first match. Hopefully, he can do that in the second match.”