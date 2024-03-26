El-Rufai Visits Gowon After Meeting SDP Leaders, Amid Purported Plans To Dump APC

Former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has continued to fuel speculations about his future political plans following recent political moves and visits to the opposition party.

Naija News learnt that El-Rufai visited ex-military Head of State Yakubu Gowon on Tuesday at his residence in Abuja.

The latest visit comes shortly after the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain met with leaders of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the second time in less than a week.

Recall that El-Rufai’s second meeting with SDP leaders further fueled speculations that he is planning to dump the APC.

El-Rufai was pictured at the Abuja residence of Senator Abubakar Gada, along with SDP chairman Shehu Musa Gabam and other party leaders.

Among those in attendance were the gubernatorial candidate for Oyo State under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections, Senator Teslim Folarin, and a notable member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from Bauchi State, Senator Nazif Suleiman.

Meanwhile, a former member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Legacy Group, Ibrahim Modibbo, has asserted that the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, visited the Social Democratic Party, SDP, for consultations about the future of his political career.

Speaking with Arise TV on Friday, Modibbo linked El-Rufai to Wike, stating that he is a performer in search of relevance.

He said, “It’s not surprising that El-Rufai will visit the SDP National Secretariat for consultation about the future of his political career.

“I know that after a very long time after his ministerial nomination and subsequent rejection by the National Assembly based on some subterranean issues, which I think has denied Nigerians a fair share of a man who knows where he’s going.

“El-Rufai has decided to go underground, but whoever knows El-Rufai will tell you he’s a man who is proactive; he has the energy, drive and foresight in politics.”