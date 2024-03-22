‘El-Rufai Is Like Wike, He Visited SDP For Consultation’ – APC Chieftain, Modibbo

A former member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Legacy Group, Ibrahim Modibbo, has asserted that the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, visited the Social Democratic Party, SDP, for consultations about the future of his political career.

Naija News reported that El-Rufai visited the National Secretariat of SDP in Abuja on Wednesday, amid rumours that he is set to dump the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The APC chieftain met with SDP national chairman, Shehu Musa Gabam, and other members of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC.

Speaking with Arise TV on Friday, Modibbo linked El-Rufai to Wike, stating that he is a performer in search of relevance.

He said, “It’s not surprising that El-Rufai will visit the SDP National Secretariat for consultation about the future of his political career.

“I know that after a very long time after his ministerial nomination and subsequent rejection by the National Assembly based on some subterranean issues, which I think has denied Nigerians a fair share of a man who knows where he’s going.

“El-Rufai has decided to go underground, but whoever knows El-Rufai will tell you he’s a man who is proactive; he has the energy, drive and foresight in politics.

“El-Rufai is tested and trusted as a Minister. What he did in Kaduna is exceptional. Before he became governor, I was in Kaduna, and shortly before he left office, I was in Kaduna and could not recognize the state again.

“In terms of infrastructural development, El-Rufai has performed well and he’s one of the best-performing governors during the last administration. El-Rufai is somebody like Nyesom Wike.

“Since he left office, the APC has not considered him for anything and this is a man in search of relevance; he’s a performer.”