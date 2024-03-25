Kaduna Schoolchildren: Senate Commends Security Agencies For Kuriga Pupils’ Rescue

The successful operation leading to the rescue of abducted pupils from LEA School, Kuriga in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State earned commendation from the Senate Committee on Nigerian Army for the Army and other involved security agencies on Monday.

The committee’s chairman, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua, stated that the rescue operation adhered to military principles and was executed promptly.

He emphasized its uniqueness, lauding the military and collaborating security units for their outstanding performance.

Naija News recall that the Kaduna State Government, on Sunday, disclosed that the schoolchildren kidnapped from Kuriga, Chikun local Government Area, Kaduna State, had been released.

The development was announced in a statement signed by the state governor, Senator Uba Sani.

Yar’adua, who serves as the senator for Katsina Central in the 10th Senate, highlighted the military’s resolute commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the nation, even as they collaborate with other security agencies and local vigilantes.

The lawmaker emphasized the challenges faced by the military and pledged legislative support to enhance their welfare and operational efficiency.

He commended the armed forces’ dedication and sacrifices for the nation’s security.

Yar’adua said, “It is with profound gratitude and admiration that we commend the Nigerian Army and other Security Agencies for their swift and successful rescue operation that led to the safe return of kidnapped students of LEA School Kuriga in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

“The heroic efforts of our gallant troops, working in conjunction with local authorities and government agencies, have once again demonstrated their unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our nation.

“It is heartening to note that these rescued individuals have since been conveyed and handed over to the Kaduna State Government for further care and necessary action, bringing hope and relief to their families and loved ones.

“Furthermore, we must also acknowledge the recent rescue operation in Gada LGA of Sokoto State, where 16 pupils (Almajiris) and a woman were freed from captivity and handed over to the Sokoto State Government.

“These combined efforts underscore the unwavering resolve of our armed forces to locate and rescue all hostages, as well as bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice.

“While we celebrate these victories, it is crucial to recognize the challenges faced by our military personnel, who are often overstretched in their duty to safeguard our nation. As a gesture of our utmost appreciation and support, we pledge to enhance legislative measures aimed at improving the welfare and well-being of our brave soldiers, as well as streamlining their operations for greater efficiency.

“The relentless dedication and sacrifices of our armed forces in the face of adversity are a testament to their unwavering commitment to our collective security and national well-being.”