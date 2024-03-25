Court Grants Kano Tik Toker Bail

A Tiktoker identified as Murja Ibrahim Kunja has been granted bail for five hundred thousand Naira, with two reliable sureties, by a Kano State High Court sitting in Bompai.

According to the bail condition, one of the sureties must be a close relation to the applicant, and the other must be in possession of a landed property with Certificate of Occupancy in Kano.

The presiding judge Justice Nasiru Saminu also ordered the Kano Hospital Management Board and the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital Dawanau to provide the court with the applicant’s psychiatric evaluation report within seven days.

Naija News recalls that the Kano State Hisbah Board, in February, arrested the popular female TikToker over alleged immorality.

The arrest at the time was confirmed by the chairman, Operation ‘Kai da badala,’ who doubles as the Officer-in-charge of Surveillance, Aliyu Usman.

He said, “She was arrested yesterday (Monday) late evening at her residence located at Tinshama area. We spent about three hours waiting for her before she finally showed up and we picked her.

“She is being charged with immoral acts which she is widely known for. There is someone who everyday comes around to pick her around 10pm and will return her by 12 midnight or 1am.”