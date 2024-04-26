Russia, China, Senegal, Other Countries That Have Banned TikTok (Full List)

U.S. President, Joe Biden recently enacted legislation that could potentially lead to a ban on TikTok in the United States if its Chinese-owned parent company, ByteDance, does not divest the app within the coming year.

Naija News reports that this move reflects the ongoing concerns of U.S. lawmakers regarding the potential national security risks posed by the social media platform, especially the risk of the Chinese government accessing user data.

The scrutiny of TikTok is part of a larger global trend. Numerous countries have implemented restrictions or outright bans based on concerns over privacy, security, and ethical issues.

Here is a summary of international actions taken against TikTok:

Countries with Complete Bans:

China, Senegal, Somalia, North Korea, Afghanistan, India, Iran, Uzbekistan

Countries with Partial Bans :

Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Australia, Austria, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, European Union, France, United Kingdom, United States, Ireland, Belgium, Taiwan, Latvia, Malta

The legislation signed by President Biden adds to the complex landscape of international digital governance, emphasizing the need for control over social media platforms deemed a risk to national security and public welfare.

As ByteDance’s deadline to divest or restructure TikTok approaches, the implications for global digital policy and the millions of users interacting with the platform daily remain profound.