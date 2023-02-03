Popular Tik Tok Skit Maker Remanded In Prison

A popular TikTok skit maker, Murja Ibrahim Kunya has been remanded in prison by a Sharia Court sitting at Filin Hockey area of Kano metropolis.

Naija News reports that Kunya was arraigned on Thursday on charges bordering on defamation of character, vulgarity, public nuisance and breach of public peace.

The defamation charge was added to the count following a complaint filed by two other Tik Tokers, Aisha Najamu and Idris Maiwushirya, accusing Murja of defaming their character.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty after she was read the charges by the prosecuting counsel, Lamido Sorondinki.

Thereafter, Murja’s lawyer, Yasir Musa moved an application for her bail, but was opposed by the prosecution counsel.

Abdullahi Halliru, the Judge, ordered that the accused person be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case till February 16 for ruling on the bail application.

UNIBEN Management Reacts As Students Clash With Soldiers

The Management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has called for calm in the institution after soldiers clashed with students over the new naira notes.

Naija News had reported that soldiers had clashed with Uniben Students when they tried to jump a queue to with money from ATM in the school premises.

This resulted in a clash that left many people injured including the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the institution.

Reacting in a statement on Friday, the Vice Chancellor of Uniben, Professor Lilian Salami appealed for calm.

She stated that the University is in discussions with the hierarchy of the S & T army barracks for an amicable resolution.

The statement read: “The unfortunate incident of the clash between some students of our university and soldiers on Thursday 2nd February, resulting from alleged resistance of students to the soldiers’ attempt to jump ATM queues on campus has been brought under control and the Management of the University is in discussions with the hierarchy of the S & T for amicable resolution.

“The Management acknowledges that these are challenging times for everyone and enjoins all to remain calm while efforts are being made to avert a re- occurrence.

“Management also calls on the students to constantly engage dialogue in resolving issues that concern them rather than taking to protests, at any provocation, thereby causing more injury and damage to themselves and other citizens.”