Terrorists Flaunt Rifles, Ransom Money Collected From Victims (Videos)

A terrorist has been seen in a viral video uploaded on social media flaunting some money collected from his victims as ransoms.

Other terrorists were seen in other videos showing off their arms and ammunition and dressed in military and police uniforms.

The videos, which were uploaded on TikTok by the bandits, were shared on X alongside a caption by a popular security expert, Zagazola Makama.

The tweet said: “Audacity: Bandit on Tiktok flaunting and showing off ransom money he collected from his victims.

“The user of the account has 3000 followers, some of them are bandits who openly show off their rifles and dressed in military or police uniforms.

“TikTok platform has given room for insurgents to promote their campaign of terror without being restricted.”

See the video below.

NFIU Reveals How Terrorist Groups Are Funded

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), on Monday, revealed how terrorist groups in the country are funded.

Naija News understands that NFIU, in a newsletter, disclosed that terrorist groups receive funds through crowdfunding, online transactions, and betting platforms.

The financial intelligence unit said it had identified a “network of affiliates of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) across 22 countries” through a report it received.