Boy Slumps, Dies During Fisticuffs In Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command on Monday confirmed the death of one Usman Abubakar of Isale Koko.

Naija News learnt that Abubakar slumped and died during a fight with Omotosho Jimoh of Elekoyangan area, Oke-suna, Ilorin, over a minor issue.

Speaking on the incident, the state police command, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, said the father of the deceased, Adebayo Ahmed, reported the incident on March 20, 2024.

According to her, the incident was a case of culpable homicide, noting that Usman Abubakar was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Toun said the family of the deceased also declined to release the body for autopsy, insisting on burial according to Islamic rites.

She added that the suspect is currently at large, and the Kwara State Police Command had initiated a preliminary investigation into the matter.

She said, “The two of them engaged in a hand-to-hand combat over a minor issue. Tragically, during the altercation, Usman Abubakar slumped and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

“Efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect and ascertain the full circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.

“The Command assures the public that every effort is being made to bring the perpetrators to justice. Further updates on this case will be communicated as the investigation progresses.”