Kaduna Emir Breaks Ramadan Fast With Muslims, Christians

The Emir of Jama’a in Kaduna state, Alh. (Dr) Muhammad Isa Muhammad II reportedly organized an Iftar (breaking of fast) for Muslims and Christians at his palace in Kafanchan, the Jema’a Local Government headquarters of the state.

During the event, the emir expressed his intention to strengthen the already existing peaceful coexistence among the people in the emirate, Naija News learnt.

In her remark during the event, Commissioner of Kafanchan Nuncio Authority, Phoebe Sukai Yayi, highlighted the significance of peace in driving development.

She acknowledged the relatively peaceful situation in the southern part of the state compared to other areas and urged all stakeholders to work together to identify and eliminate negative elements.

She also offered prayers for peace, good health, wisdom, and many more fruitful years for the emir.

Furthermore, the Vice Chairman of Jema’a Local Government, Christy Usman Yori, stood in for the Executive Chairman, Yunana Markus Barde, during the event.

She praised the Emir for his dedication to peace and expressed satisfaction with the diverse attendees.

According to Daily Trust, Rev. Ben Amos from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Mallam Garba Alhassan from Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) both hailed the Emir as a peacemaker.

They appreciated his efforts in promoting harmony and collaboration between Muslims and Christians. Additionally, they called upon him to push for the timely completion of road construction projects in Kafanchan, emphasizing the safety concerns that have persisted for nearly three years.