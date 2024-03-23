Kaduna Governor Visits Tinubu In Aso Rock Over Students Abduction

Advertisement

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, on Friday, visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his office at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

In a post via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday, Sani said he visited the President to brief him on the security situation in the North Western state.

The governor stated that he was accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, on the visit to the President.

Sani said he also shared his thoughts with President Tinubu on effective strategies to bring back the abducted Kuriga school children and degrade the criminal elements laying siege to the communities.

Advertisement

He wrote: “I visited our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR to brief him on the security situation in Kaduna State and to share thoughts with him on effective strategies to bring back our abducted Kuriga school children and degrade the criminal elements laying siege to our communities. I was accompanied to the meeting by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa.”

Meanwhile, fifteen abducted students of Tsangaya Qur’anic School in Sokoto State have regained their freedom.

Naija News learned that security operatives in the state in collaboration with their counterparts in Zamfara rescued the Almajiri children and a woman.

Advertisement

Recall that the students were kidnapped by bandits at Gidan Bakuso village in Gada Local Government Area of the North West state.

The students were abducted while running into their rooms to escape the gunmen’s attack on the community two weeks ago.