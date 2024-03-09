Bandits Attack Sokoto State, Kidnap Several Tsangaya Students

Bandits who invaded Gidan Bakuso in the Gada local government area of Sokoto State in the early hours of Saturday kidnapped several Tsangaya students.

It was reported that not less than 15 students were kidnapped when the bandits struck around 1.00 am.

According to the proprietor of the school, Liman Abubakar, the bandits who invaded the town also shot one person and abducted a woman.

He added that more students might have been kidnapped during the attack, though 15 students were unaccounted for so far, but “we are still counting.”

“As they were leaving the town, they sighted our students rushing into their rooms and they kidnapped many of them.

“We have so far counted 15 who are missing and we are still searching for more,” he said, as quoted by Daily Trust.

The fresh attack was also confirmed by the member, representing Gada-East Constituency at the State House of Assembly, Kabiru Dauda, who said he received a call from the village around 2am that it was invaded by bandits.

“I reached out to the local government authorities and security agencies and I am sure they are doing something about it,” he said.

Further reports on the attack have it that bandits also attacked and killed three persons at Turba village in Isa Local Government Area of the state, including the village head.

A member representing, Isa Constituency, Habibu Modachi who confirmed the incident, believed it was a reprisal after security operatives raided bandits’ hideouts two days ago.

The spokesman of the Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, said he was not aware of the development but promised to contact the Divisional Police Officer of the local government areas and get back to newsmen.