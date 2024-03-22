Kidnapped Sokoto Students Regain Freedom

Terrorists have released fifteen abducted students of Tsangaya Qur’anic School in Sokoto State.

Recall that the students were kidnapped by bandits at Gidan Bakuso village in Gada Local Government Area of the North West state.

The students were abducted while running into their rooms to escape the gunmen’s attack on the community two weeks ago.

According to the proprietor of the school, Liman Abubakar, who spoke after the attack, the bandits who invaded the town also shot one person and abducted a woman.

He added that more students might have been kidnapped during the attack, though 15 students were unaccounted for so far, but “we are still counting.”

According to Abubakar, the bandits invaded the town around 1 am, shot one person and abducted a woman.

“As they were leaving the town, they sighted our students rushing into their rooms and they kidnapped many of them.

“We have so far counted 15 who are missing and we are still searching for more,” he said, as quoted by Daily Trust.