Impeachment Saga: Edo Chief Justice Constitutes Panel To Probe Shaibu

The Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, has constituted a seven-man panel to investigate the allegations levelled against the state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, by the House of Assembly.

The Chief Registrar of the Edo State High Court, B. O. Osawaru, made this known via a statement, with reference number: CR/4837 /Vol. I/131.

According to the statement, the panel was constituted on Friday and headed by Justice S.A. Omonua, a retired justice.

In the statement, the Chief Registrar stated that the CJ was acting in accordance with the powers vested on him by Section 188(5) of the 1999 Constitution.

Osawaru also stated that the constitution of the panel is part of the processes initiated by the assembly to impeach the deputy governor.

The statement read, “This is to bring to the general public’s attention that, in line with Section 188(5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the Honourable Chief Judge of Edo State, Honourable Justice D. I. Okungbowa, has constituted a panel of seven persons to investigate the allegations contained in the impeachment notice against the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu.

“The said panel of seven persons is comprised of the following persons: Hon. Justice S.A. Omonua (retd.) – Chairman, Professor Violet Aigbokhaebo- member, Professor Boniface Onomion Edegbai -member, Professor Theresa Akpoghome – member, Oghogho Ayodele Oviasu – member, Andrew Oliha- member and Idris Abdulkareen- member.”

Recall that the state Assembly, had on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, via a resolution passed by 19 out of the 24 members, directed the CJ to constitute a seven-man panel to investigate Shaibu.

The same day, Shaibu asked an Abuja Federal High Court through an ex-parte motion dated and filed on March 18, to restrain the assembly, the CJ and his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, from taking further action on the impeachment process pending the determination of the substantive matter before the court.

The court presided over by Justice James Omotoso, turned down the deputy governor’s request, insisting that all parties be put on notice.

However, the court granted the request that the parties be served by substituted means. It adjourned the matter to April 15, 2024.

Joined the motion are the Edo State Government, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, the Clerk of the Assembly, the Director General of the Department of State Security and the Inspector General of the Police