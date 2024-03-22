Three Abia Medical Students Die In Ghastly Accident

Three Abia State University Uturu Medicine and Surgery students reportedly died in a ghastly accident at the Okigwe axis of the Enugu-Umuahia Expressway.

Naija News learnt that the accident happened on Thursday while six of the students were returning to Aba from the school’s medical student induction.

The driver of the vehicle the students were travelling in reportedly lost control and somersaulted.

A source who spoke to PUNCH on the auto crash said one of the students miraculously survived the accident while two are battling for their lives at an undisclosed hospital.

The source said, “Three students have been confirmed dead, while two others are injured and are battling for their lives now in the hospital while one miraculously survived.”

Confirming the incident, the Corps Commander of the FRSC, Abia State, Fredrick Ogiden, said his men went there shortly after the accident, stating that the vehicle was an ash-coloured private Toyota Camry.

He said the incident happened at the Okigwe axis of the Enugu-Umuahia Expressway.

One of the students has been identified as Favour Okpanku, a 500 Level Medical and Surgery student.

In other news, the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, on Thursday night, signed into law, a bill scrapping the payment of pensions to former Governors and their Deputies.

Naija News understands that the Governor’s assent to the bill known as the “Abia State Governors and Deputy Governors Pensions (Repeal) Law, 2024”, hours after it was passed by the Abia State House of Assembly.

The bill was sponsored by the Leader of the House, and member representing Arochukwu state constituency, Uchenna Kalu.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Governor Otti said Government should not be about self-interest but the people’s interest.

He commended the House of Assembly for its speedy consideration of the bill

Otti said he came on board to change the narrative and re-invent the state in the interest of the masses.