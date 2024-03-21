Breaking: Otti Signs Law Scrapping Pensions Of Abia Ex-Govs, Deputies

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, on Thursday night, signed into law, a bill scrapping the payment of pensions to former Governors and their Deputies.

Naija News understands that the Governor’s assent to the bill known as the “Abia State Governors and Deputy Governors Pensions (Repeal) Law, 2024”, hours after it was passed by the Abia State House of Assembly.

The bill was sponsored by the Leader of the House, and member representing Arochukwu state constituency, Uchenna Kalu.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Governor Otti said Government should not be about self-interest but the people’s interest.

He commended the House of Assembly for its speedy consideration of the bill

Otti said he came on board to change the narrative and re-invent the state in the interest of the masses.

He said, “Even before this new law came into place, a lot of people who have followed our views in the national discuss understand that we were not going to continue the practice of paying pensions and allowances to this set of former government officials.”

Following the decision of the Governor to sign the bill, former governors like Okezie Ikpeazu, Theodore Orji and Orji Uzor Kalu and their deputies will no longer earn their pensions and other entitlements.