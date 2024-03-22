Obasanjo Reacts As Gov Otti Scraps Life Pensions Of Former Abia Govs, Deputies

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has lauded the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, for signing the Governors and Deputy Governors Pension Repeal Law.

Naija News reported that the law stops life pensions for former governors and deputy governors of the state.

During a visit to Governor Otti on Friday in Nvosi Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area, Obasanjo noted that it was the right decision and hoped other Nigerian governors would follow suit.

The former president told Otti that there is much work to be done in the state and should not be discouraged amidst the criticism and abuse.

He urged the Abia governor to remain diligent and to pay adequate attention to infrastructure development, adding that good leadership and adequate infrastructure would serve as a huge incentive for them.

He said, “I saw the repeal of Abia pensions of former governors; you said to me that the pension scheme for former governors here is too outrageous.

“It allows them to have a house in Abuja and elsewhere, and it allows them to cart away with whatever they can.

“Yet the pensions of ordinary people from 2014 are unpaid and you came and said there will be an end to that rascality.

“I congratulate you and I hope that your colleagues will follow your footstep.

“You have started well, but you should never be tired nor discouraged, because you will be abused and you will be called names.

“If we have one-third of our states doing what should be done, this country will be a different country.

“I have always maintained that if there’s any zone in this country that could really give what I call regional development, it’s the Southeast, because you are almost monolithic in everything.”

In response, Otti noted that infrastructure remains a key determinant of socio-economic growth, and the Abia government was intentional about developing infrastructure, particularly in Aba, the industrial hub of the Southeast.

He said, “In the last nine months, we have completed and commissioned ten roads in Aba and at the moment we have about 31 roads that are in different stages of construction and completion.”