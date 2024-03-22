Kaduna: Abducted Students To Be Rescued Soon — Defence Minister

Defence Minister, Muhammed Badaru Abubakar has declared a firm commitment to the swift rescue of the abducted students in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, and the apprehension of those responsible for the deaths of military personnel in Okuama community, Delta State.

During his visit to Kaduna on Thursday, where he met with troops from the 1 Division Nigerian Army engaged in combating banditry in the North-West, Abubakar delivered a message of hope and determination.

He emphasized the government’s resolve to ensure the safety and security of the abducted students and to hold the perpetrators of the Delta state killings accountable.

The Minister’s visit aimed to boost the morale of the troops actively confronting the banditry menace in the region.

He expressed optimism about the ongoing military efforts, predicting that victory would soon be achieved and celebrated.

This reassurance comes amidst growing concerns over security challenges in the affected areas, highlighting the government’s prioritization of swift and decisive action in addressing these critical issues.

The Defence Minister told the troops that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is aware of their sacrifices and happy with their efforts, and “while commending your efforts, he has also asked that you do more to end all forms of insecurity in Nigeria.

“We have the power, will, strength and determination and our morale is high to end insecurity. I know what you have been doing to rescue the school children unhurt, keep the morale high, the President is behind you hundred percent.

“I have been briefed about your efforts to rescue the kidnapped school children. The strategies that I have been briefed about is going on very well and I am sure, you will get them.

“We will free those children and bring them back to their parents,” he said.

“We thank you for your sleepless nights to keep us safe.”

On the killing of soldiers in Delta State, the Minister described the incident as sad and unfortunate. While sympathizing with families of the deceased soldiers, he assured that the perpetrators would be fished out and punished accordingly.

He said, “We will find the killers of our soldiers and deal with them. You don’t kill our men and go scot-free, we will deal with them squarely.”

On the abduction of the 287 students of Kuriga, the Minister further assured that there will be good news soon as all efforts and necessary measures are being put in place to rescue them.