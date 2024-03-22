‘I No Dey Do Una Instagram Style, People Who Need Giveaway Are Not On The Internet’ – Burna Boy

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, has stated that he doesn’t follow the online trend of his colleagues engaging in giveaways.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known during a live Instagram session on Thursday night.

The ‘Common person’ crooner said he renders help to places that matter and those who truly need it.

Burna Boy added that those who benefit from his giveaways are not on the internet.

In his words, “Me I nor dey do all these una Instagram style. I do giveaways to places that really matters, to people that really need it, and most of them are not on the internet”

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer, Jaywon, has claimed that his colleague, Eedris Abdulkareem, is a bully and Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, learnt arrogance from him.

In a recent interview with comedian, Teju Babyface, Jaywon said he and Abdulkareem had a couple of issues while they were together at Kennis Music.

According to him, Abdulkareem, as a ‘bully’, has no right to call out Burna Boy because he started the arrogance and bullying in the music industry.

Jaywon also recalled how Abdulkareem and his boys attacked him after a show.