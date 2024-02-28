‘Eedris Abdulkareem Is A Bully, Burna Boy Learnt Arrogance From Him’ – Jaywon

Nigerian singer, Jaywon, has claimed that his colleague, Eedris Abdulkareem, is a bully and Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, learnt arrogance from him.

In a recent interview with comedian, Teju Babyface, Jaywon said he and Abdulkareem had a couple of issues while they were together at Kennis Music.

According to him, Abdulkareem, as a ‘bully’, has no right to call out Burna Boy because he started the arrogance and bullying in the music industry.

Jaywon also recalled how Abdulkareem and his boys attacked him after a show.

He said, “A lot of people might know Eedris, but I know Eedris. I was on the same label with him. We were at Kennis Music together and we had a couple of issues.

“Eedris cannot call Burna Boy out. Different people can call Burna Boy out not Eedris. Because whatever [arrogance] Burna Boy is doing now, people like Eedris started it. Eedris is a bully. Ask anybody who knows him. He can be nice sometimes. I also heard that he is generous. But he cannot call Burna Boy out.

“Eedris once attacked me with his boys. He attacked me on a bus after a show because he felt I stole his shine at the concert. They were kicking me. It was even in the news that I was in a coma. I tried to stand and they were kicking me down.

“When I finally got up, I confronted the driver. I was like, ‘How will something like this be going and you are still driving?’ Eedris threatened to kill the driver if he stopped driving.”

Jaywon, however, rebuked Burna Boy over his claims that no Nigerian artiste paved the way for him.

He said, “It is madness for Burna Boy to say no one paved the way for him. It’s a wrong thing to say, the next generation will do the same to him.”