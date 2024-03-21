Top 30 Pair Of Brothers In World Football And Their Combined Market Value

Some families are fortunate to have two or more brothers playing professional football at the highest level of the game and they have a very good transfer market value when combined.

This article highlights some of the pair of brothers who ventured into professional football and have been doing it for themselves and their families over the years.

Below are the top five pair of brothers in professional football with their combined transfer market value, and current clubs:

1. Jude Bellingham (€180 million) and Jobe Bellingham (€9 million) – combined market value – €189 million

Jude Bellingham currently plays for Real Madrid, while his younger brother, Jobe Bellingham, currently plays for Championship side Sunderland.

2) Kylian Mbappe (€180 million) and Ethan Mbappe (€500,000) – combined market value – €185 million

Kylian Mbappe and his younger brother, Ethan Mbappe, are contracted with Paris Saint Germain but Kylian is likely to move to Real Madrid this summer.

3. Theo Hernandez (€60 million) and Lucas Hernandez (€45 million) – combined market value – €105 million

Theo Hernandez is contracted to Paris Saint Germain, while his brother, Theo Hernandez, is currently playing for AC Milan.

4. Marcus Thuram (€60 million) and Khéphren Thuram (€40 million) – combined market value – €100 million

Marcus Thuram is currently contracted to Inter Milan, while Khéphren Thuram is playing for Borussia Monchengladbach.

5. Leroy Sane (€80 million) and Side Sane (€350,000) – combined market value – €80.35 million

Leroy Sane who first made his in European football at Manchester City is currently playing for Bayern Munich, while his brother, Side Sane, is currently playing for German Bundesliga 2 club Eintracht Braunschweig.

Below are the top 30 Pairs of Brothers in world football and their combined Market Value

1)Jude Bellingham (€180 million) and Jobe Bellingham (€9 million) – combined market value – €189 million

2) Kylian Mbappe (€180 million) and Ethan Mbappe (€500,000) – combined market value – €185 million

3) Theo Hernandez (€60 million) and Lucas Hernandez (€45 million) – combined market value – €105 million

4) Marcus Thuram (€60 million) and Khéphren Thuram (€40 million) – combined market value – €100 million

5) Leroy Sane (€80 million) and Side Sane (€350,000) – combined market value – €80.35 million

6) Luis Diaz (€75 million) and Jesus Diaz (€150,000) – combined market value – €75.15 million.

7) Alexis Mac Allister (€70 million) and Kevin Mac Allister (€5 million) – combined market value – €75 million

8) Nico Williams (€50 million) and Inaki Williams (€25 million) – combined market value – €75 million

9) Rasmus Højlund (€65 million) and Oscar Højlund (€5 million) – combined market value – €65.5 million

10) Jurrien Timber (€40 million) and Quinten Timber (€12 million) – combined market value – €62 million

11) Jacob Ramsey (€42 million) and Aaron Ramsey (€15 million) – combined market value – €57 million

12) Diego Jota (€50 million) and Andre Silva (€400,000) – combined market value – €50.40 million

13) Federico Dimarco (€50 million) and Christian Dimarco (€100,000) – combined market value – €50.10 million

14) Joao Felix (€40 million) and Hugo Felix (€1.7 million) – combined market value – €41.70 million

15) Teun Koopmeiners (€40 million) and Peer Koopmeiners (€1.2 million)- combined market value – €41.20 million

16) Gianluigi Donnaruma (€40 million) and Antonio Donnaruma (€325,000) – combined market value – €40.33 million

17) Julian Brandt (€40 million) and Jascha Brandt (€150,000) – combined market value – €40.15 million

18) Pape Matar Sarr (€40 million) Sambou Sarr (€100,000) – combined market value – €40.10 million

19) Robin Le Normand (€40 million) and Theo Le Normand (€100,000) – combined market value – €40.10 million

20) Federico Chiesa (€40 million) and Lorenzo Chiesa (€10,000) – combined market value – €40.01 million

21) Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (€40 million) and Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (€5 million) – combined market value – €45 million

22) Nico Schlotterbeck (€35 million) and Keven Schlotterbeck (€3.5 million) – combined market value – €38.5 million

23) Joe Willock (€35 million) and Chris Willock (€1.8 million) – €36.80 million

24) Ryan Grabenberch (€35 million) and Danzell Grabenberch (€200,000) – €35.20 million

25) Felix Nmecha (€25 million) and Lukas Nmecha (€9 million) – combined market value – €34 million

26) Alisson Becker (€32 million) and Muriel Becker (€200,000) – combined market value – €32.2 million

27) Benoît Badiashile (€32 million) and Loic Badiashile (€100,000) – combined market value – €32.1 million

28) Orkun Kökcü (€30 million) and Ozan Kökcü (€450,000) – combined market value – €30.45 million

29) Romelu Lukaku (€30 million) and Jordan Lukaku (€275,000) – combined market value – €30.27 million

30) John McGinn (€30 million) and Paul McGinn (€250,000) – combined market value – €30.25 million