Sports
Top 30 Pair Of Brothers In World Football And Their Combined Market Value
Some families are fortunate to have two or more brothers playing professional football at the highest level of the game and they have a very good transfer market value when combined.
This article highlights some of the pair of brothers who ventured into professional football and have been doing it for themselves and their families over the years.
Below are the top five pair of brothers in professional football with their combined transfer market value, and current clubs:
1. Jude Bellingham (€180 million) and Jobe Bellingham (€9 million) – combined market value – €189 million
Jude Bellingham currently plays for Real Madrid, while his younger brother, Jobe Bellingham, currently plays for Championship side Sunderland.
2) Kylian Mbappe (€180 million) and Ethan Mbappe (€500,000) – combined market value – €185 million
Kylian Mbappe and his younger brother, Ethan Mbappe, are contracted with Paris Saint Germain but Kylian is likely to move to Real Madrid this summer.
3. Theo Hernandez (€60 million) and Lucas Hernandez (€45 million) – combined market value – €105 million
Theo Hernandez is contracted to Paris Saint Germain, while his brother, Theo Hernandez, is currently playing for AC Milan.
4. Marcus Thuram (€60 million) and Khéphren Thuram (€40 million) – combined market value – €100 million
Marcus Thuram is currently contracted to Inter Milan, while Khéphren Thuram is playing for Borussia Monchengladbach.
5. Leroy Sane (€80 million) and Side Sane (€350,000) – combined market value – €80.35 million
Leroy Sane who first made his in European football at Manchester City is currently playing for Bayern Munich, while his brother, Side Sane, is currently playing for German Bundesliga 2 club Eintracht Braunschweig.
Below are the top 30 Pairs of Brothers in world football and their combined Market Value
1)Jude Bellingham (€180 million) and Jobe Bellingham (€9 million) – combined market value – €189 million
2) Kylian Mbappe (€180 million) and Ethan Mbappe (€500,000) – combined market value – €185 million
3) Theo Hernandez (€60 million) and Lucas Hernandez (€45 million) – combined market value – €105 million
4) Marcus Thuram (€60 million) and Khéphren Thuram (€40 million) – combined market value – €100 million
5) Leroy Sane (€80 million) and Side Sane (€350,000) – combined market value – €80.35 million
6) Luis Diaz (€75 million) and Jesus Diaz (€150,000) – combined market value – €75.15 million.
7) Alexis Mac Allister (€70 million) and Kevin Mac Allister (€5 million) – combined market value – €75 million
8) Nico Williams (€50 million) and Inaki Williams (€25 million) – combined market value – €75 million
9) Rasmus Højlund (€65 million) and Oscar Højlund (€5 million) – combined market value – €65.5 million
10) Jurrien Timber (€40 million) and Quinten Timber (€12 million) – combined market value – €62 million
11) Jacob Ramsey (€42 million) and Aaron Ramsey (€15 million) – combined market value – €57 million
12) Diego Jota (€50 million) and Andre Silva (€400,000) – combined market value – €50.40 million
13) Federico Dimarco (€50 million) and Christian Dimarco (€100,000) – combined market value – €50.10 million
14) Joao Felix (€40 million) and Hugo Felix (€1.7 million) – combined market value – €41.70 million
15) Teun Koopmeiners (€40 million) and Peer Koopmeiners (€1.2 million)- combined market value – €41.20 million
16) Gianluigi Donnaruma (€40 million) and Antonio Donnaruma (€325,000) – combined market value – €40.33 million
17) Julian Brandt (€40 million) and Jascha Brandt (€150,000) – combined market value – €40.15 million
18) Pape Matar Sarr (€40 million) Sambou Sarr (€100,000) – combined market value – €40.10 million
19) Robin Le Normand (€40 million) and Theo Le Normand (€100,000) – combined market value – €40.10 million
20) Federico Chiesa (€40 million) and Lorenzo Chiesa (€10,000) – combined market value – €40.01 million
21) Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (€40 million) and Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (€5 million) – combined market value – €45 million
22) Nico Schlotterbeck (€35 million) and Keven Schlotterbeck (€3.5 million) – combined market value – €38.5 million
23) Joe Willock (€35 million) and Chris Willock (€1.8 million) – €36.80 million
24) Ryan Grabenberch (€35 million) and Danzell Grabenberch (€200,000) – €35.20 million
25) Felix Nmecha (€25 million) and Lukas Nmecha (€9 million) – combined market value – €34 million
26) Alisson Becker (€32 million) and Muriel Becker (€200,000) – combined market value – €32.2 million
27) Benoît Badiashile (€32 million) and Loic Badiashile (€100,000) – combined market value – €32.1 million
28) Orkun Kökcü (€30 million) and Ozan Kökcü (€450,000) – combined market value – €30.45 million
29) Romelu Lukaku (€30 million) and Jordan Lukaku (€275,000) – combined market value – €30.27 million
30) John McGinn (€30 million) and Paul McGinn (€250,000) – combined market value – €30.25 million