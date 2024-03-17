Kylian Mbappe Reveals Why He Can’t Join Arsenal [Video]

Paris Saint Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe, has revealed that he can’t join Premier League club, Arsenal, amid uncertainty about his future.

Kylian Mbappe is currently one of the biggest footballers in the world and the hottest in terms of scoring goals.

The 25-year-old 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has written to Paris Saint Germain to inform them that he will leave the club on a free transfer at the end of this season.

PSG have been making efforts to extend Mbappe’s contract beyond the forthcoming summer transfer window but the France international has made it clear that he wouldn’t extend the contract which will expire on June 30, 2024.

Reports claimed that Mbappe has already signed a pre-contract agreement with his dream club, Real Madrid ahead of next summer.

Despite that, some top clubs across Europe are considering making moves for him next summer and coach Mikel Arteta of Arsenal has not ruled out the possibility of making a move for Mbappe.

The club’s fans are also dreaming of having a prolific forward like Kylian Mbappe in their fold even though Real Madrid are seen as the favourites to grab his signature.

Recently, a video went viral showing when an Arsenal fan was asking Kylian Mbappe if he would join the Gunners next summer.

In his reaction, Mbappe said he wouldn’t join Arsenal because London, the city where the club is located, is too cool.

The France national team captain said, “Arsenal? Ah, there’s no way, there’s no way. It’s too cold there.”

Watch the video below: