Portable Explains Why His Mother’s Body Was Exhumed For Reburial

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has explained why he exhumed the remains of his mother for reburial.

Naija News reports that the ‘Zazu’ crooner’s mother’s corpse was recently exhumed and reburied.

In a video making rounds online, Portable explained that he lost his mother at age 13 and had to exhume her body because the land where she was buried was sold.

The singer also revealed plans to build a mansion at the place where he reburied his mother.

He said, “I tragically lost my mother when I was just 13 years old. I had to relocate her remains because the land where she was initially laid to rest had been sold.”

In other news, controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has called out Davido’s allies, cautioning the musician to be wary of the company he keeps.

Maduagwu suggested that Davido’s spiritual progression in music is being hampered by his close associates.

He claimed that Portable stands a chance of winning a Grammy ahead of Davido if he continues to mingle with personalities such as Tunde Ednut and the Cubana Chief Priest.

Maduagwu said: “Davido, the people you surround yourself with are draining your music growth spiritually. Its now so bad that even Buju, Tacha, Phyna and others dey shade you like kilode.”