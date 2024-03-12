‘If You Continue Like This, Portable Might Win Grammy Before You’ – Uche Maduagwu Warns Davido

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has called out Davido’s allies, cautioning the musician to be wary of the company he keeps.

Maduagwu suggested that Davido’s spiritual progression in music is being hampered by his close associates.

He claimed that Portable stands a chance of winning a Grammy ahead of Davido if he continues to mingle with personalities such as Tunde Ednut and the Cubana Chief Priest.

Maduagwu said: “Davido, the people you surround yourself with are draining your music growth spiritually. Its now so bad that even Buju, Tacha, Phyna and others dey shade you like kilode.

“Tunde dey reduce your brand, abeg, what does Chief Priest do for a living again? If you continue like this, Portable go win Grammy before u.”

Meanwhile, controversial Big Brother Naija reality star, Natacha Anita Akide, popularly known as Tacha, recently claimed that she received death threats from Davido’s fans.

According to her, she received death threats after calling out the Afrobeats superstar for liking a slanderous tweet about her.

Tacha disclosed this during a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

She said, “I received death threats from Davido’s fans. I’ve heard people said, ‘Na our 001 you wan use play? We go show you.”

Naija News recalls that Tacha was once a die-hard fan of Davido.

However, she disclosed in an interview last year that she has yanked off the DMW boss’ tattoo from her body.