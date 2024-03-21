‘NLC Has No Legitimacy To Picket Our Office’ – Abure Knocks Ajaero

The Labour Party (LP) National Chairman, Julius Abure, has said the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, under the leadership of President Joe Ajaero, has no legitimacy to picket the party’s office.

Naija News recalls that scores of protesting members of the NLC Political Commission stormed the party’s national headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, chanting solidarity songs and calling for Abure’s sack.

The NLC leadership also accused Abure of planning to hold an “illegal convention”.

However, addressing a press conference in Abuja, Abure accused NLC of engaging in a show of rascality by picketing its offices across the country.

He described the NLC’s action as an abuse of power, stressing that the body’s action was politically motivated ahead of LP’s National Convention.

He said: “What we saw in the Labour Party was a show of rascality, an abuse of office, an abuse of the laws of the land. The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, is a subject of law. The Nigeria Labour Congress, under the leadership of Joe Ajaero, is not above the law.

“The law precludes Joe Ajaero and the leadership of the NLC to do what they did today to the office of the Labour Party where they besieged the office, broke the office, destroyed the faces of the office, unlawfully took possession of the secretariat and destroyed properties worth billions of naira.

“This is unfortunate, this is unrealistic and the laws are very clear that you cannot picket an organisation that does not have your workers. We are not the employers of the Nigeria Labour Congress and therefore, they have no legitimacy to picket our office.”