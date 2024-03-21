‘Liverpool, Real Madrid, FC Bayern Are Working On Appointing Xabi Alonso’

Bayern Munich honorary president, Uli Hoeness has revealed that his club and Premier League giants, Liverpool, are making efforts to appoint Xabi Alonso as manager.

Xabi Alonso, who became the manager of Bayer Leverkusen during the 2022-2023 season, has been the talk of European football after leading the club to contend with Bayern Munich for the German Bundesliga title.

Alonso and his boys are currently topping the Bundesliga table with 70 points in 26 games, ten points above the league’s perennial winners, Bayern Munich.

Thanks to the prolific managerial skills of Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen are the only side in the top five leagues in Europe who are yet to record a defeat this season.

Alonso’s rise in his managerial career is happening at a period when coach Jurgen Klopp decided to leave Liverpool and Bayern Munich decided to part ways with coach Thomas Tuchel in the coming summer.

Hence, the two European giants will be without a manager next summer, and the Spanish tactician who has played for the two clubs during his active days is seen as the best manager available for the two clubs, according to Hoeness.

The Bayern honorary president added that even Real Madrid, another Alonso’s former club, are keen on appointing him, though their current coach, Carlo Ancelotti just signed a two-year contract extension with them.

“Clubs like Liverpool, Real Madrid, Leverkusen, and FC Bayern are working on it,” Hoeness told Ran Sport.

“He’s proven that he can be a coach for the big time. There are hardly any coaches who come into question who are currently free, who don’t have a job, or who are on sabbatical.

“It’s not so easy to tell them that FC Bayern is the measure of all things.”