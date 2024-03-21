Hardship: ‘Buhari Will Be Laughing At Us’ – Reuben Abati Tackles Tinubu

Nigerian journalist, Reuben Abati, has berated President Bola Tinubu over his performance since the ex-president, Muhammadu Buhari, handed over the country’s leadership to him.

Naija News reports that Reuben, during the Arise TV morning show, said things have gone worse since Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023.

There is no doubt that the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of the exchange rate made the most impact in the history of the Nigerian economy.

The impact was severe due to the inflation that engulfed the system as prices of almost everything in the economy tripled, with many Nigerians battling hardship.

Reacting to the country’s situation, Abati stated that the country’s condition had gotten worse, stressing that Buhari, whom many had criticized his administration, would be making a mockery of Nigerians.

He noted that the governance of Nigeria should be improved by successive governments and not by engaging in backwardness.

Meanwhile, Bola Tinubu has said that the National Assembly’s constant summons could disturb and distract his appointees from carrying out their primary duties.

The Nigerian leader asked the lawmakers to be accommodating enough and ‘let the poor breathe’.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu stated this during the Ramadan fast-breaking event in Abuja on Wednesday, March 20.

At the religious event, Tinubu acknowledged the importance of oversight in ensuring transparency and accountability in governance. However, he said that excessive summoning of officials can lead to disruptions in operations and affect service delivery to citizens.

Tinubu advised lawmakers to exercise discretion in carrying out their oversight responsibilities.