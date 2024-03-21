‘Stop Disturbing My Ministers, CBN Gov, Other Appointees’ – Tinubu Tells National Assembly

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that the National Assembly’s constant summons could disturb and distract his appointees from carrying out their primary duties.

The Nigerian leader asked the lawmakers to be accommodating enough and ‘let the poor breathe’.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu stated this during the Ramadan fast-breaking event in Abuja on Wednesday, March 20.

At the religious event, Tinubu acknowledged the importance of oversight in ensuring transparency and accountability in governance. However, he said that excessive summoning of officials can lead to disruptions in operations and affect service delivery to citizens.

Tinubu advised lawmakers to exercise discretion in carrying out their oversight responsibilities.

He said: ”I have been watching various committees summon ministers and agency heads. I have complained to the Speaker to let the poor breathe. Let these people do the job. We are not saying you are not influential. We are not saying you cannot do your oversight.

“But consider the primary duty of each agency, its personnel, or the responsibilities of the Governor of the Central Bank or the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance to you and the entire nation.

”If they are distracted or disturbed, maybe we will shift parliamentary sitting all through the night. We must find a way to accommodate one another. This is an appeal to you. See if you can accept representatives in some instances or even documentation.”

President Tinubu expressed his trust in the National Assembly’s capacity to maintain good governance and commended the positive rapport between the executive and legislative branches.

He noted that the collaborative efforts have led to the swift approval of numerous bills aimed at enhancing the well-being of the Nigerian people.

Tinubu encouraged lawmakers to remain connected with their constituents and utilize the holy month of Ramadan as an opportunity to demonstrate kindness and aid to those in need.

”We are making sacrifices for the country, and we are assuring citizens that there is a very bright light at the end of the tunnel.

”We must have faith, and please do not forget your constituencies and remember what they are going through.

”I cannot thank you enough for what you are doing, but it is for our country. There is nothing personal about this. It is for Nigeria, and we have no other country but Nigeria,” the President was quoted as saying by Daily Trust.

Tinubu Sympathizes With Families Of Slain Soldiers In Delta Community

In light of the recent heinous attack on soldiers who were fulfilling their national duty in Delta State, the President conveyed his deepest sympathies to the grieving families and assured them that the sacrifices made by these brave heroes will never be forgotten or rendered meaningless.

Furthermore, the President made a public declaration that the fallen officers would receive a dignified burial and be honoured with national recognition.

”In responding to distress calls, they met the end of their lives in a savage manner. Let us work to sympathize and symbolize the fact that they are worth the sacrifices they have made for Nigeria.

”We salute all our men and women in uniform, and we sympathize with them. I will soon make further pronouncements, but they must have a befitting burial and national honours,” the President said.

Speaking after the President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, highlighted the significance of forgiveness, generosity, and prayers throughout Ramadan, urging for national unity and backing for President Tinubu.

”I want to urge us to use this month to increase our good deeds and minimize our bad deeds,” he said.

Reflecting on the 10 months of this administration, the Speaker noted that the executive and the legislature have continued to work in synergy for the progress of the country.

”So far, so good, the House has been very supportive of the President and his policies, and we shall continue to ensure that we work together,” Abbas said.