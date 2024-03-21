‘God Gave Me Double For My Trouble’ – Ooni’s Wife, Queen Tobi Philips Shares Pregnancy Photos

Queen Tobi Philips, the wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has shared adorable maternity photos.

Naija News reported that the reverred traditional monarch announced the arrival of their twins in a post via his Instagram page on Saturday, alongside a photo of him and his wife.

The Ooni noted that his wife and their twins were doing well to the glory of God.

However, on Thursday, Tobi took to her Instagram page to express appreciation to God for their bundle of joy, adding that God gave her double for her trouble.

She wrote, “God Said “Watch Me Do This!” 🙏 ✨ Agbanilagbatan Gave Me Double For My Trouble”

In other news, the Ooni of Ife believes that the fact that the naira strengthened against the dollar following the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) crackdown on illegal forex operators is evidence that Nigeria’s current economic crisis is artificial and deliberate.

Making the assertion while receiving the Acting Ibadan Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE I Halima Mustafa Rufa’u who paid him a courtesy visit in his palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State, the Ooni hailed the anti-graft agency for the effort it put into reviving the value of the naira.

The Ooni said, “The EFCC promptly swung into action and for the mere fact that the EFCC acted, the dollar came down in favour of the naira. This shows that the situation is artificial and deliberate but can be controlled if the EFCC, in collaboration with other government agencies consistently face and tackle the situation.”