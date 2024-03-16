Jubilation As Ooni Of Ife Welcomes Twins

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogwunsi, and his third wife, Olori Tobi Phillips, have welcomed twins.

Naija News reports that the reverend traditional monarch made this known in a post via his Instagram page on Saturday, alongside a photo of him and his wife.

The Ooni noted that his wife and their twins were doing well to the glory of God.

The post read, “To God be the glory great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Tobiloba, who today birthed a Prince and Princess to the Royal throne of Oduduwa. Mother and children are doing well to the glory of God Almighty.”

Meanwhile, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has voiced his support for the campaign led by 60 members of the House of Representatives to return Nigeria to a parliamentary system of government.

Naija News reports that the traditional ruler backed the clamour for the return to a parliamentary system of government while receiving a delegation of lawmakers in Abuja.

According to Daily Trust, the lawmakers’ mission was to gain the monarch’s support for three pivotal bills aimed at overhauling the electoral system across various government levels.

These legislative proposals, formally known as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2024 (HB.1115, HB.1116, HB.1117), are at the heart of efforts to reconfigure Nigeria’s governance structure.

Ooni applauded the legislators’ initiative, underlining the importance of stimulating competitive excellence among Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.

He argued that a return to the parliamentary system of government was pivotal to unlocking the nation’s potential for development.