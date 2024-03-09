Ooni Of Ife Backs Call To Return To Parliamentary System Of Government

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has voiced his support for the campaign led by 60 members of the House of Representatives to return Nigeria to a parliamentary system of government.

Naija News reports that the traditional ruler backed the clamour for the return to a parliamentary system of government while receiving a delegation of lawmakers in Abuja.

According to Daily Trust, the lawmakers’ mission was to gain the monarch’s support for three pivotal bills aimed at overhauling the electoral system across various government levels.

These legislative proposals, formally known as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2024 (HB.1115, HB.1116, HB.1117), are at the heart of efforts to reconfigure Nigeria’s governance structure.

Ooni applauded the legislators’ initiative, underlining the importance of stimulating competitive excellence among Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.

He argued that a return to the parliamentary system of government was pivotal to unlocking the nation’s potential for development.

Making a case for the return to a parliamentary system of government, the Ooni said, “It’s a mistake of the past that people are saying it’s the northern people that are holding it, they want to. It’s a lie, if the people see data of what is in the north now, I am very very sure they would be the ones that will say let us do that thing now.

“Some people call it restructuring, some people call it true federalism, some people call it devolution of powers, all in all it is the same thing.

“The white elephant, we don’t want to talk about it. It has got to the time unless we want another problem for us in this country. We have got to the wall but you have made name for yourselves”.