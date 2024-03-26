Togo Adopts New Constitution, Set To Transition To Parliamentary Govt

Togolese lawmakers have adopted a new constitution that transitions the country from a presidential to a parliamentary system, thereby granting the parliament the authority to elect the nation’s president.

Naija News reports that this significant constitutional amendment was voted in on Monday, with a sweeping majority of 89 votes in favor, one against, and one abstention.

Under the newly ratified constitution, the president of Togo will be elected by lawmakers “for a single six-year term” without public debate or vote. This is a departure from the current system, under which the president can serve up to two five-year terms through direct election by the public.

This change, spearheaded by a faction primarily from the ruling Union for the Republic (UNIR) party, comes less than a month before the forthcoming legislative elections, which are slated for April 20.

However, the precise date for the implementation of the new system remains unspecified.

The opposition, which has previously boycotted legislative elections citing electoral irregularities and is thus minimally represented in the national assembly, has yet to respond to these constitutional revisions.

Additionally, the new constitution introduces the role of “president of the council of ministers,” endowed with comprehensive authority over government affairs and accountable for its management.

This position is to be filled by “the leader of the party or the leader of the majority coalition of parties following the legislative elections,” for a term of six years.

Tchitchao Tchalim, chairman of the national assembly’s committee on constitutional laws, legislation, and general administration, noted that the amendment considerably reduces the head of state’s powers in favour of the president of the Council of Ministers.

The latter will now symbolize the Togolese Republic on the international stage and assume day-to-day leadership of the country.

This constitutional overhaul transitions Togo into its fifth republic, marking the most significant change since 1992.

The adjustment was made in anticipation of the legislative and regional elections, which are expected to see opposition participation.

The constitutional changes follow the 2019 amendment that capped presidential terms, a move that did not affect the incumbent President Faure Gnassingbe, who has been in office since 2005 after succeeding his father, General Gnassingbe Eyadema.

Eyadema had seized power in a coup over five decades ago, establishing a long-standing familial reign over Togo’s presidency.