Reactions As FG Suspends Accreditation Of Degrees From Benin Republic, Togo

Several reactions have trailed the immediate suspension of evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo.

Recall that the federal government, on Tuesday, suspended certificates from the two West African countries following a report detailing how a degree was acquired from a university in Benin Republic in two months.

This development was announced in a statement on Tuesday, January 2, signed by the spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of Education, Augustina Obilor-Duru.

In the statement, the government lamented that “some Nigerians deploy nefarious means and unconscionable methods to get a Degree with the end objective of getting graduate job opportunities for which they are not qualified.”

The statement added that the suspension would remain in place pending the outcome of an investigation involving the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Education of Nigeria and the two countries, as well as the Department of State Security Services (DSS), and the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

Following the development, some netizens took to social media to express their views on the suspension of the degree accreditation and how the reporter bagged a Cotonou varsity degree in 6 weeks.

See some of the reactions below.

@Faridatu001 wrote: “Students wey dey final year in Togo and Benin republic (Cotonou) university 😭😭😭😭😭”

@ilaah0 wrote: “It’s not fair because we have a lot of students studying there, but regardless of the statement i just heard “Suspension” not Ban or neither that.”

@itsnorthnormal wrote: “Tbh, this is a very good development. I had a friend who was withdrawn from the department for bad results. Went to Benin Republic. Didn’t take up to a year. He started NYSC and has passed out.”

@BunzaAly wrote: “A friend invited his friend for a graduation party in Cotonou, and both friends returned with degrees 😂🤣”

@BalogunREADONE wrote: “Hmmm 😆… this is a good one I feel it should not only be that of Benin and Togo, other countries that has questionable universities should be included.. it is in the same Nigeria we see graduate of foreign universities that can’t teach primary school students a simple arithmetic.. the federal ministry of education needs to be reviewing and re-examine some foreign universities be it private or public.”

@ChiefArchitect_ wrote: “This is what we are telling you people .go to good you will not go, work hard at school you will not work! Let me see who will forge the certificate again.”

@bankydeee wrote: “This issue is going on in our universities too but we aren’t ready to address that…Okayy, let’s keep dancing to the beat we can listen to.”

@Eberechukwumic1 wrote: “Nothing will come out of it, lastly they will take money.”

@EngrAbdoulaye wrote, “Most of the DSS and heads of ministries involved are graduates of Cotonou and use Cotonou degrees to secure federal appointments. Start investigation and verification within. The government isn’t ready to bring sanitary to the system.”