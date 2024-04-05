CAF Bans Benin Republic From Playing Super Eagles Of Nigeria In Benin

Advertisement

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has ruled that Benin Republic doesn’t have a stadium to host the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were scheduled to travel to Benin Republic for their matchday four of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on June 10.

However, the Benin Republic might have to fly to another country to host the Super Eagles of Nigeria since they don’t have a befitting stadium to host the qualifiers.

The fact that the two countries are expected to play the matchday at a neutral venue could be a big plus to Nigeria’s chances of winning the tie.

At the time of writing this report, football authorities in Benin are reportedly engaging with football authorities in Ivory Coast to use one of the Ivorians’ stadiums to execute the World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria.

If the ongoing negotiations are successful, the Benin Republic who are currently coached by the Eagles’ former coach, Gernot Rohr, will host the Super Eagles in one of the stadiums used for the just concluded 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Before the game against Benin, the Super Eagles will take on South Africa in matchday 3 of the World Cup qualifiers on June 3, 2024.

Note that the Super Eagles are currently sitting in the third spot in Group C of the World Cup qualifiers, two points below first-placed Rwanda.

Other countries in Group C are second-placed South Africa, 4th-placed Lesotho, 5th placed Zimbabwe, and 6th placed Benin Republic.