Federal Government Ban Certificates From Over 45 Benin, Togo Universities (Full List)

Nigeria has ceased the evaluation and accreditation of university degrees from over 45 universities in Benin Republic and Togo, following revelations of widespread certificate racketeering.

An undercover investigation exposed a syndicate selling university degrees to Nigerians.

The report detailed how a reporter obtained a university degree from Cotonou within six weeks, complete with a legitimate scan code and transcript.

The reporter successfully used the acquired fake degree to participate in Nigeria’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, undetected.

The investigation revealed collaboration between Nigerian racketeering agents and senior staff at a university campus in Cotonou, including Nigerians serving as registrar and English section coordinators.

In response to these findings, the federal government suspended the accreditation of Togolese and Beninese degree certificates.

This move impacts graduates from these countries intending to join the NYSC scheme, a requirement for corporate employment in Nigeria.

The suspension is part of an ongoing investigation by the education ministries of both countries and the NYSC. The Nigerian ministry acknowledged that tackling certificate rackets and degree mills has been a longstanding challenge.

Below are some of the Beninese and Togolese universities affected by the suspension.

BENIN REPUBLIC UNIVERSITIES

1. Institut Supérieur de Formation Professionnelle (ISFOP)

2. Lakeside University College (LUC) Benin

3. African University of Bénin

4. Afriford University, Cotonou, Benin Republic

5. Canadian International Education Institute, Benin Republic

6. Centre International Universitaire Des Meilleurs (CIUM-Bestower International University) Seme-Podji, Cotonou

7. Ecole Superieure de Gestion et de Technologie (ESGT-Benin University)

8. Ecole Superieure de Technologie et de Gestion (ESTG-Benin University)

9. Ecole Superieure des Cadres et Techniciens, (ESCT-Benin), Benin Cotonou

10. Ecole Superieure des sciences, de commerce et administration des enterprise du Benin (ESCAE-BENIN)

11. Ecole Superieure Panafricaine de Management Applique (ESPAM-FORMATION)

12. Ecotes University

13. Edexcel University

14. Esep le berger Université

15. ESTAM University Seme Campus

16. Heim Weldios University

17. Houdegbe North American University, Benin

18. Institut Universitaire du Bénin (IUB)

19. Institut Supérieur de Communication et de Gestion(ISCG-Benin University)

20. Institut Supérieur De Management Et De Technologie (ISMT St Salomon University)

21. Institute Regional Superieure des beaux arts, de la culture et de la communication (IRSBACCOM UNIVERSITY)

22. International university of management and administration, Benin Republic (IUMA)

23. Pinnacle African University Porto Novo

24. Poma University, Ayetedjou, Ifangni

25. Protestant University of West Africa

26. Université Africaine de Développement Coopératif

27. Université des Sciences Appliquées et Management USAM

28. Université la Hegj, Benin (Semepodji campus)

29. Universitie Polytechnique Internationale du Benin

30. West African University Benin (WAUB), Cotonou

31. University of Abomey-Calavi

32. University of Kétou

33. University of Parakou

TOGO UNIVERSITIES

34. Atlantic African Oriental Multicultural (ATAFOM) University International

35. African Union University, Togo

36. African University of Science Administration and Commercial Studies, IAEC

37. University Togo

38.Maryam Abacha American University Niger, Togo Campus

39. Centre de perfectionnement aux Technique Economique et Commerciales Université (CPTEC University) Avepozo Lome

40. IHERIS University, Togo

41. Catholic University of West Africa

42. American Institute of African

43. Ecole supérieure de formation professionnelle (FIMAC)

44. Université Bilingue Libre du Togo

45. University of Kara

46. University of Richard of Togo

47. University of Lomé

48. University of Science and Technology of Togo

49. DEFOP University of Technology

50. IRFODEL-Centre (University)