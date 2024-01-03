Nigeria News
Federal Government Ban Certificates From Over 45 Benin, Togo Universities (Full List)
Nigeria has ceased the evaluation and accreditation of university degrees from over 45 universities in Benin Republic and Togo, following revelations of widespread certificate racketeering.
An undercover investigation exposed a syndicate selling university degrees to Nigerians.
The report detailed how a reporter obtained a university degree from Cotonou within six weeks, complete with a legitimate scan code and transcript.
The reporter successfully used the acquired fake degree to participate in Nigeria’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, undetected.
The investigation revealed collaboration between Nigerian racketeering agents and senior staff at a university campus in Cotonou, including Nigerians serving as registrar and English section coordinators.
In response to these findings, the federal government suspended the accreditation of Togolese and Beninese degree certificates.
This move impacts graduates from these countries intending to join the NYSC scheme, a requirement for corporate employment in Nigeria.
The suspension is part of an ongoing investigation by the education ministries of both countries and the NYSC. The Nigerian ministry acknowledged that tackling certificate rackets and degree mills has been a longstanding challenge.
Below are some of the Beninese and Togolese universities affected by the suspension.
BENIN REPUBLIC UNIVERSITIES
1. Institut Supérieur de Formation Professionnelle (ISFOP)
2. Lakeside University College (LUC) Benin
3. African University of Bénin
4. Afriford University, Cotonou, Benin Republic
5. Canadian International Education Institute, Benin Republic
6. Centre International Universitaire Des Meilleurs (CIUM-Bestower International University) Seme-Podji, Cotonou
7. Ecole Superieure de Gestion et de Technologie (ESGT-Benin University)
8. Ecole Superieure de Technologie et de Gestion (ESTG-Benin University)
9. Ecole Superieure des Cadres et Techniciens, (ESCT-Benin), Benin Cotonou
10. Ecole Superieure des sciences, de commerce et administration des enterprise du Benin (ESCAE-BENIN)
11. Ecole Superieure Panafricaine de Management Applique (ESPAM-FORMATION)
12. Ecotes University
13. Edexcel University
14. Esep le berger Université
15. ESTAM University Seme Campus
16. Heim Weldios University
17. Houdegbe North American University, Benin
18. Institut Universitaire du Bénin (IUB)
19. Institut Supérieur de Communication et de Gestion(ISCG-Benin University)
20. Institut Supérieur De Management Et De Technologie (ISMT St Salomon University)
21. Institute Regional Superieure des beaux arts, de la culture et de la communication (IRSBACCOM UNIVERSITY)
22. International university of management and administration, Benin Republic (IUMA)
23. Pinnacle African University Porto Novo
24. Poma University, Ayetedjou, Ifangni
25. Protestant University of West Africa
26. Université Africaine de Développement Coopératif
27. Université des Sciences Appliquées et Management USAM
28. Université la Hegj, Benin (Semepodji campus)
29. Universitie Polytechnique Internationale du Benin
30. West African University Benin (WAUB), Cotonou
31. University of Abomey-Calavi
32. University of Kétou
33. University of Parakou
TOGO UNIVERSITIES
34. Atlantic African Oriental Multicultural (ATAFOM) University International
35. African Union University, Togo
36. African University of Science Administration and Commercial Studies, IAEC
37. University Togo
38.Maryam Abacha American University Niger, Togo Campus
39. Centre de perfectionnement aux Technique Economique et Commerciales Université (CPTEC University) Avepozo Lome
40. IHERIS University, Togo
41. Catholic University of West Africa
42. American Institute of African
43. Ecole supérieure de formation professionnelle (FIMAC)
44. Université Bilingue Libre du Togo
45. University of Kara
46. University of Richard of Togo
47. University of Lomé
48. University of Science and Technology of Togo
49. DEFOP University of Technology
50. IRFODEL-Centre (University)