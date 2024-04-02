Where Were You When I Was Suffering In Canada? – Ooni Of Ife’s Daughter Slams Netizens Criticizing Bikini Pictures

Advertisement

Princess Adeola Ogunwusi, daughter of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has knocked netizens who criticised her for wearing a bikini.

Naija News reports that the princess, who currently resides in Canada, had shared pictures of herself wearing a blue bikini on a boat.

However, some X users were not comfortable with the monarch’s daughter’s outfit and insisted that it was unbecoming for a royal to dress that way.

She hit back, writing: “’You are from a royal family you should not post such pictures’ okay why is it when it reach bikini pics you suddenly remember I am from a royal family? When I dey do 9-5 in -20 degrees in Canada, anybody remember I am from royal family? Abi royal family dey do 9-5?”

See the pictures below,

Jubilation As Ooni Of Ife Welcomes Twins

Meanwhile, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogwunsi, and his third wife, Olori Tobi Phillips, have welcomed twins.

Naija News reports that the revered traditional monarch made this known in a post via his Instagram page, alongside a photo of him and his wife.

The Ooni noted that his wife and their twins were doing well to the glory of God.

The post read, “To God be the glory great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Tobiloba, who today birthed a Prince and Princess to the Royal throne of Oduduwa. Mother and children are doing well to the glory of God Almighty.”