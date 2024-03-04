Nigeria’s Forex Crisis Is Artificial And Deliberate – Ooni Of Ife

The Ooni of Ife believes that the fact that the naira strengthened against the dollar following the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) crackdown on illegal forex operators is evidence that Nigeria’s current economic crisis is artificial and deliberate.

Making the assertion while receiving the Acting Ibadan Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE I Halima Mustafa Rufa’u who paid him a courtesy visit in his palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State, the Ooni hailed the anti-graft agency for the effort it put into reviving the value of the naira.

The Ooni said, “The EFCC promptly swung into action and for the mere fact that the EFCC acted, the dollar came down in favour of the naira. This shows that the situation is artificial and deliberate but can be controlled if the EFCC, in collaboration with other government agencies consistently face and tackle the situation.”

He said the EFCC, “as the most vibrant anti-graft agency in the country, under the leadership of the Executive Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede must not be discouraged from working towards sanitizing the economic space in the country.”

Naija News reports that the Ooni also urged Nigerians to stop amassing illegal and unexplainable wealth but focus on growing and developing the country’s economy.