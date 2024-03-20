Why I’m Yet To Increase Workers’ Salaries In Abia – Gov Otti Explains

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has said he has not reneged on his promise to increase workers’ salaries.

Naija News reports that Otti disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing journalists at the state capital, Umuahia.

According to the Governor, implementing the salary review depends on the availability of funds, and a committee has been working on it.

He said, “I have not withdrawn my promise to increase workers’ salaries, but implementing it will depend on the availability of funds; hence, a committee has been working on it.”

Otti also noted that the state recently secured a $125 million loan from the Islamic Development Bank to implement its 2024 budget.

He added, “Two days ago, the Islamic Development Bank approved the sum of $125 million as a loan for us to implement the budget.”

Meanwhile, Alex Otti has demanded a thorough investigation into the recent student unrest at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike.

Naija News understands that the increment in student fees resulted in the university’s closure.

Sharing his concerns over the development during a meeting with the university management on Tuesday, Otti stressed the importance of identifying the underlying reasons behind the student unrest.

He emphasized that a comprehensive investigation, free from preconceived notions, is crucial to prevent future disruptions.